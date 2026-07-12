England Defeats Norway, Argentina Beats Switzerland

The 2026 World Cup quarterfinals concluded with England and Argentina securing their spots in the semifinals. On Saturday (July 11), England triumphed over Norway 2-1 in an intense match in Miami. The game went into extra time after a 1-1 draw, with Jude Bellingham scoring both goals for England, including the decisive one in extra time, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

Later that night, Argentina faced Switzerland in Kansas City, winning 3-1. Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring for Argentina, but Switzerland's Dan Ndoye equalized in the second half. In extra time, Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez scored to secure Argentina's victory, as detailed by Yahoo Sports.

These results set up a semifinal clash between England and Argentina, scheduled for Wednesday (July 15) in Atlanta. Meanwhile, Spain, who defeated Belgium in Los Angeles, will face France, who beat Morocco, in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday (July 14), according to ESPN.