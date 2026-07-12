Patel Says FBI Will Assist Authorities After Graham Death

Kash Patel, the FBI Director, announced on Sunday (July 12) that the FBI is assisting local authorities following the death of Senator Lindsey Graham. The 71-year-old South Carolina Republican passed away on Saturday evening due to a "brief and sudden illness," as confirmed by his office. Emergency responders were called to his Capitol Hill home for a cardiac arrest, according to police scanner audio obtained by NBC News.

In a post on X, Patel described Graham as a "devoted public servant, a fierce defender of our nation, and a true patriot." He added that the FBI has made every necessary resource available to assist in the investigation. The Hill reports that it is unclear if foul play is suspected, and the FBI has not commented further on the investigation.

Graham's office expressed gratitude for the public's prayers and requested privacy during this difficult time. The senator was a prominent advocate for a strong foreign policy and had recently returned from a trip to Ukraine, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky. During his visit, he discussed a bill to impose sanctions on Russia, which he had agreed upon with the White House.

President Donald Trump shared that he spoke with Graham on Saturday evening, shortly before his death, noting that Graham sounded "a little tired." Graham was scheduled to appear on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday to discuss the collapse of the Iranian ceasefire.

Graham's sudden passing has left many in shock, and his contributions to both South Carolina and the nation are being remembered by colleagues and constituents alike. As the investigation continues, further details about his death may emerge.