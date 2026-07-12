Sinner Wins Men's Wimbledon Final

Jannik Sinner has successfully defended his Wimbledon title, securing a victory against Alexander Zverev in the men's singles final on Sunday (July 12). Sinner triumphed in four sets, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4, in a match that lasted nearly four hours at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The Princess of Wales presented the trophy to Sinner, marking his second consecutive Wimbledon win.

The match was a thrilling contest, with Zverev initially taking the lead by winning the first set in a tiebreak. However, Sinner fought back, claiming the second set also in a tiebreak and then dominating the third and fourth sets. According to ESPN, Sinner's performance was marked by his resilience and skill, particularly his decisive play in the final two sets.

The final was attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who watched from the Royal Box. The Princess of Wales, who is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, also presented the Venus Rosewater Dish to Linda Nosková, who won the women's singles title on Saturday (July 11), defeating Karolina Muchova in three sets.

Sinner's victory adds to his growing reputation in the tennis world, as he joins a select group of players who have won multiple Wimbledon titles in recent years, including Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. The win further cements his status as one of the leading players in men's tennis today.