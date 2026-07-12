Trump Mourns The Death Of Senator Lindsey Graham

President Donald Trump expressed deep sorrow over the death of Senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away Saturday evening (July 11) at age 71 after a "brief and sudden illness." Graham, a Republican senator from South Carolina, was a close ally of President Trump. On NBC's "Meet the Press," Trump described Graham as "like a member of the family" and noted that he had spoken to Graham just hours before his passing, finding him "fine" aside from being tired.

Graham's office announced his death, requesting privacy for the family during this difficult time. The senator, who served in the Senate since 2003, had recently returned from a trip to Ukraine and was scheduled to appear on "Meet the Press" on Sunday morning. His sudden death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from political figures and world leaders.

According to KCRA, President Trump praised Graham as "a true American Patriot" and "one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known." Trump also highlighted Graham's unwavering support and friendship throughout his presidency.

Graham's political journey saw him transform from a vocal critic of Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign to one of his most loyal supporters. He played a significant role in defending Trump during controversies and was instrumental in arranging Trump's legal defense during the impeachment trial following the January 6 Capitol riot.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will appoint a temporary replacement for Graham's Senate seat until the next general election, as per state law. The news of Graham's passing has left a temporary gap in the Republican majority in the Senate.

Tributes poured in from various leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who called Graham "a great friend of Israel," and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who noted Graham's support for Ukraine during its conflict with Russia. Senate Majority Leader John Thune and fellow South Carolina Senator Tim Scott also expressed their condolences, highlighting Graham's dedication to public service and his impact on foreign and domestic policy.

Graham's legacy as a defense hawk and advocate for U.S. military force overseas is well-remembered. His contributions to the Senate and his dedication to the United States have left a lasting impact on both domestic and international fronts.