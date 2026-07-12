U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna Detained By Israeli Settlers

U.S. Representative Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, reported being detained by Israeli settlers during a visit to the West Bank earlier this week. Khanna's vehicle was blocked near a Palestinian village by settlers wielding U.S.-made M4 rifles. The incident occurred while Khanna was on a three-day trip to the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where he toured a demolished Palestinian village.

According to NBC News, Khanna's group was held for over an hour before being released. An aide, Cameron Kasky, stated that appeals were made to the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem for assistance. Eventually, officers who appeared to be police intervened, leading to their release.

The Israeli military confirmed that troops and police officers responded to reports of settlers blocking vehicles near Khirbet Zanuta. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated that they dispersed the settlers and reopened the road, asserting that IDF soldiers did not participate in the blockade.

In a statement, Khanna expressed concern over the incident, highlighting the challenges faced by Palestinian families. He expressed gratitude to David Brownstein of the American embassy for assistance and called for the prosecution of those involved in the detention.

Khanna's visit to the region was intended to provide an unfiltered view of the situation in the West Bank. He is considering a 2028 presidential run and noted that the experience strengthened his resolve. The incident has drawn attention to the ongoing tensions in the region and the broader political implications for U.S.-Israeli relations.