Athletics Fire Pitching Coach Amid 9-Game Skid

The Oakland Athletics have made a significant change to their coaching staff, firing pitching coach Scott Emerson amid a challenging nine-game losing streak. The decision comes as the team struggles with the second-worst earned run average (ERA) in Major League Baseball. According to ESPN, bullpen coach Dan Hubbs will step in as the interim pitching coach for the remainder of the season.

This move occurs at the All-Star break, a critical time for the Athletics as they aim to regroup and improve their performance in the second half of the season. The team hopes that the coaching change will help them halt their current losing streak and enhance their pitching effectiveness.

The Athletics' management has been proactive in addressing the team's struggles, with changes also made to other coaching positions earlier this year. MLB.com reports that Ryan Christenson rejoined the A’s as first base coach, and Bobby Crosby took over as third base coach for the 2026 season.

The Athletics will look to bounce back from their recent setbacks when they return to action after the All-Star break, with hopes of climbing up the standings and making a push for the playoffs.