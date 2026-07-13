“They were real aggressive, they were talking like they had Trump on speed dial,” Boosie said about Burkman's offer.



In September 2025, Hatch agreed to sign a contract with Burkman and Wohl to obtain a pardon that would have cleared his federal rap sheet and prevented him from facing a sentencing hearing over his case in which he was charged with possession of a firearm as a felon. Over the course of three months, Burkman and Wohl allegedly told Blanco that they had secured support from Republican influencers, House Representatives Nancy Mace of South Carolina and Andy Biggs of Arizona, as well as House Speaker Mike Johnson. Those who chose to comment on the story denied ever advocating for Boosie's pardon.



Toward the end of 2025, Burkman and Wohl told Blanco that the White House counsel was reviewing the near-complete pardon application. By New Year's Eve, the two said the president had it “in hand and is ready to sign." However, after Blanco sought confirmation, a White House aide said they never received the application.



The contract Hatch signed is filled with typos, but it includes a provision that allows the rapper to request a partial refund of the $600,000 fee if Burkman and Wohl didn't obtain a presidential pardon by “close of business” on Jan. 31, 2026. Hatch attempted to request $300,000 from the duo after he terminated their business relationship back in March. The men refused to honor the provision after claiming they were effectively bankrupt due to other legal issues.



“No provision to return half the fee was ever actually agreed to," JM Burkman & Associates said in a statement.



Their lawyer, Charles Camp, filed a motion to dismiss in March. He claimed Burkman and Wohl “never saw the retainer agreement purportedly signed by Mr. Hatch until after this arbitration was commenced." Boosie and his arbitration lawyer, Jill Craft, dispute that claim, among other things. Wohl has yet to comment on Boosie's new lawsuit, but Burkman blamed the artist's recent legal troubles for their shortcomings.



"The other factor is that Boosie's quest for a pardon was made much tougher by an arrest for an alleged crime of violence in Texas earlier this year," Burkman told TMZ. "We tried very, very hard."

