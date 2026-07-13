Bucs' Mayfield Details Injuries From 2025

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield revealed in the latest episode of Netflix's 'Quarterback' series that he endured numerous injuries during the 2025 season. Despite these challenges, Mayfield started all 17 games for the Bucs. He played through a sprained knee, biceps contusion, oblique strain, foot injury, and issues with both shoulders.

Mayfield's season began with MVP-caliber performances, leading the Bucs to a 5-1 start, including a standout game against the Seattle Seahawks where he threw for 379 yards and two touchdowns. However, as injuries mounted, his performance declined, contributing to the team's 8-9 finish. Former Bucs linebacker Lavonte David shared on The Arena podcast that Mayfield was dealing with injuries most quarterbacks wouldn't play through.

Mayfield's determination to play every game was evident, even as he sat out the second half of a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12 due to a shoulder injury. NFL Insider Mike Garafolo reported that Mayfield's shoulder sprain wasn't severe, allowing him to return for Week 13.

Despite the setbacks, Mayfield's resilience was clear. He acknowledged that while injuries affected his play, he adapted by changing his approach on the field. In an interview, Mayfield stated, "It is not really an excuse, you just have to get used to it, figure it out and go from there." He emphasized that defensive strategies also played a role in limiting his scrambling ability.

As Mayfield enters the final year of his contract with Tampa Bay, the Bucs face a decision on whether his 2025 struggles were an anomaly due to injuries or indicative of future performance.