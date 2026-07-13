ESPN Signs NFL Insider Adam Schefter To Multi-Year Deal

By iHeartRadio

July 13, 2026

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ESPN has secured a multi-year contract extension with its top NFL insider, Adam Schefter, ensuring his presence on the network beyond his 20-year anniversary. Schefter, who joined ESPN in 2009, will continue to deliver breaking NFL news across television, digital platforms, and social media.

According to ESPN President of Content Burke Magnus, Schefter's ability to reach NFL fans on multiple platforms makes him invaluable. Magnus praised Schefter's credibility, work ethic, and real-time news delivery, highlighting his importance to ESPN's NFL coverage.

The announcement was shared on social media, with reactions pouring in from colleagues. Laura Rutledge and Chase Daniel both congratulated Schefter, calling him one of the best in sports media.

Schefter's contract extension means he will continue to appear on popular ESPN shows such as Sunday NFL Countdown, Monday Night Countdown, NFL Live, and SportsCenter. His reporting is also distributed through ESPN.com, the ESPN App, and his social media accounts, where he has over 17 million followers.

In addition to Schefter's contract news, ESPN is ending its syndicated morning show from the NFL Network but will maintain the live version of 'Good Morning Football.' This decision comes as ESPN aims to streamline its NFL programming while retaining key talent like Schefter.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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