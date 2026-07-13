Ex-Kansas Player Facing Attempted Murder Charges

Former Kansas Jayhawks basketball player Lagerald Vick is facing serious legal troubles in Tennessee. The 29-year-old was arrested in Memphis on Saturday (July 11) and charged with attempted first-degree murder and the use of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. The charges stem from an incident on July 4, where Vick allegedly shot a man in the back during an argument.

According to ESPN, the victim was hospitalized after the shooting and later identified Vick as the shooter in a photo lineup. The confrontation reportedly occurred at a party around 11 p.m. when the victim saw a handgun under Vick's armpit and attempted to flee.

Vick's bail is set at $1.5 million, and he is scheduled for arraignment on Monday (July 13). He is also facing separate felony charges related to an alleged break-in at a former girlfriend's home earlier this year, with a court date set for July 30.

During his time with the Kansas Jayhawks from 2015 to 2019, Vick was a key player, averaging 9.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. He was part of the 2018 Final Four team and played professionally overseas after going undrafted in the NBA. His career has been marred by controversy, including a Title IX investigation during his freshman year for alleged assault.

WMBDradio reports that Vick has played in various countries, including Taiwan, Colombia, and New Zealand, between 2019 and 2024.