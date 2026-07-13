Flood Threat Targets Millions Across The South

A significant flood threat looms over millions in the South, Gulf Coast, and Texas as heavy rain is expected through Friday (July 17). This weather pattern, fueled by a cold front meeting warm, humid air from the Gulf, is set to bring substantial rainfall, especially in Texas' Big Bend and Hill Country regions.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Weather Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 out of 4 risk of flash flooding on Monday (July 13) from Western North Carolina to Texas' Big Bend. The storms are anticipated to repeatedly affect the same areas, increasing the risk of flooding.

The flood threat follows recent severe flooding in southeastern Missouri, where flash floods affected Iron and Reynolds counties. According to Fox Weather, some areas received between 9 and 12 inches of rain, resulting in a Flash Flood Emergency.

In Texas, the heavy rain is expected to persist, with predictions of 1-3 inches through Tuesday (July 14), primarily affecting Central Texas. The flood risk will shift to the Texas Plains, impacting cities like Austin and San Antonio, and continue across the Southeast, including Atlanta, Birmingham, and New Orleans.

By midweek, West and Southwest Texas, including Hill Country, could see 5-8 inches of rain. The Yahoo News report indicates that a Level 3 flash flood risk is currently in effect for parts of the Big Bend region.

Residents in affected areas are advised to monitor local forecasts and advisories closely. Those planning to visit Big Bend National Park should stay informed about weather developments. As the week progresses, further updates will be provided as the situation evolves.