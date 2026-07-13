Geddy Lee Makes Full Vocal Recovery As Rush Return To The Stage: Watch

Rush returned to the stage on Saturday (July 11) in Fort Worth, Texas, after the band canceled numerous tour dates.

The rockers were forced to reschedule a few shows of their current "Fifty Something" reunion tour after frontman Geddy Lee became ill with laryngitis and bronchitis.

"We are deeply sorry to share that we must postpone our June 30 and July 2 shows," the group wrote on their Facebook account last month. "After being evaluated by his doctors, he [Lee] has been advised that he needs additional time to rest and recover before returning to the stage. This is incredibly disappointing for all of us. After more than 50 years of touring, we've always believed that if we're going to step on stage, we owe you the very best performance we can give."

Rush kicked off their reunion tour on June 7 in Los Angeles.

The Saturday show in Texas marked the group's first live performance in two weeks, as Lee recovered.

Watch the full set below, in which Lee's voice sounds strong and fully healed.