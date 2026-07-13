Gracie Abrams Explains How She Hopes For 'Longevity' In Her Career

Gracie Abrams wants her career to last.

During an interview for CBS Sunday Morning on July 12, the "That's So True" singer, 26, shared how she hopes her music can stand the test of time, even when new artists make their mark on the industry each year.

The comment came up when she was asked about a lyric in her song "Look At My Life" when she wonders, "How long have I got in the hot light?" Abrams, who understands the unsteady nature of fame, explained that wants to keep making music for as long as fans want to hear what she has to say — and even after then, still continuing with her passion.

"There's always the next girl, there's always the next shiny object, there's always the next great show," she said. "My hope is longevity, not like a white-hot moment, you know? I want to do this for as long as the people will have me. And when they don't want to have me anymore, I will still be hopefully here, making stuff!"

"Look At My Life" features on Abrams upcoming third studio album Daughter from Hell, which drops Friday (July 17). Fans will get the chance to hear music from the new record early during an exclusive iHeartRadio Album Preview event.