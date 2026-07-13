Movie and television fans have a new place to hear in-depth conversations about the biggest releases, classic favorites and the entertainment industry. Beginning July 13, Raiders of the Lost Podcast has officially joined the TikTok Podcast Network, making it even easier for listeners to enjoy the hit series on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are available.

Hosted by identical twin brothers, filmmakers and lifelong movie enthusiasts James and Anthony Deveney, Raiders of the Lost Podcast has become one of the world's most popular film and TV podcasts thanks to its thoughtful reviews, passionate discussions and interviews with actors, directors and other entertainment industry professionals.

What Is Raiders of the Lost Podcast?

Whether you're looking for reviews of the latest blockbuster, a deep dive into an award-winning television series or conversations about beloved movie classics, Raiders of the Lost Podcast delivers insightful commentary for film fans of every kind.

Each week, James and Anthony Deveney explore:

Reviews of new movie and TV releases

Deep dives into classic films and television series

Behind-the-scenes conversations with actors, filmmakers and industry professionals

Analysis of entertainment news and pop culture

The podcast has built a passionate community of movie lovers who tune in for thoughtful discussions and genuine enthusiasm for storytelling.

How To Listen

You can listen to Raiders of the Lost Podcast:

On the iHeartRadio app

On iHeart.com

Wherever you listen to podcasts

New episodes are released every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, giving listeners three new opportunities each week to stay up to date on the latest in film and television.

A New Addition To The TikTok Podcast Network

The addition of Raiders of the Lost Podcast expands the growing TikTok Podcast Network, a first-of-its-kind partnership between TikTok and iHeartMedia that brings some of the platform's most influential creators into long-form podcasting.

The network combines TikTok's creator community with iHeartMedia's podcast production, distribution and monetization expertise, giving creators new ways to connect with audiences through long-form conversations while helping fans discover more of the content they love.

Why Movie Fans Should Tune In

Whether you're debating the year's biggest blockbuster, rediscovering a classic film or searching for your next binge-worthy TV series, Raiders of the Lost Podcast offers engaging conversations from two filmmakers who share a lifelong passion for movies.

With expert analysis, entertaining discussions and exclusive interviews, the podcast has become a must-listen destination for anyone who loves film and television.

Listen to Raiders of the Lost Podcast today on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you get your podcasts, and catch new episodes every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.