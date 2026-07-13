How Hilary Duff Really Feels About Being A Big Part Of Fans' Childhoods

Hilary Duff is proud to be a part of so many fans' lives growing up.

The "Mature" singer, 38, recently spoke to People about how she really feels being a generational icon for many fans who gravitated toward her acting roles when they were younger. Duff explained that she often hears from fans who watched her film and TV credits that she was an important part of their childhood, which she said she wears like "a badge of honor."

Best known for her titular role in Lizzie McGuire, Duff also starred in several films in the 2000s that made their mark, such as A Cinderella Story, Cadet Kelly, Raise Your Voice, Cheaper by the Dozen and The Lizzie McGuire Movie to name a few.

Similarly, her music also resonated with fans at the time and has maintained a nostalgic popularity in the decades since, from her beloved 2003 album Metamorphasis, with fan-favorite tracks like "So Yesterday" and "Come Clean," to the Lizzie McGuire Movie staple "What Dreams Are Made Of," which she performed live for the very first time this year.

After more than a decade away from music, Duff made her long-awaited comeback earlier this year with the release of her new album luck... or something and new live performances. She is currently on the road for her The Lucky Me world tour, her first international tour in almost 20 years and a larger-scale production than her recent Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour of intimate concerts.