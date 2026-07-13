The road to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final is almost complete.

Only four nations remain in the world's biggest sporting event, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup Semifinals promise two unforgettable matchups featuring some of soccer's biggest stars. Fans can follow every kick, save, and goal by listening live on iHeartRadio, with complete match coverage from pregame through the final whistle.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Schedule

Here are the final two matches before the World Cup Final:

Tuesday, July 14

France vs. Spain

Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT Venue: Dallas Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Wednesday, July 15

England vs. Argentina

Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT Venue: Atlanta Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

The winners will advance to the FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19, while the losing teams will compete in the Third Place Playoff on Saturday, July 18.

Listen To Every World Cup Semifinal Live On iHeartRadio

Whether you're watching from home, commuting, traveling, or at work, iHeartRadio makes it easy to stay connected to every moment of the semifinals.

Fans can listen to:

Live play-by-play coverage

Pregame shows

Halftime analysis

Postgame reaction

Expert commentary

Breaking tournament news and updates

No matter where you are, you'll never miss a moment of the action.

How To Listen

Listening is simple:

Open the iHeartRadio app. Search for World Cup. Select the official FIFA WORLD CUP 2026. Tap Play and enjoy live coverage.

You can also listen through your connected car, smart speaker, desktop, or tablet, making it easy to follow every semifinal from virtually anywhere.

Why The World Cup Semifinals Are Must-Watch Matches

The semifinals are where World Cup legends are made. This year's final four features powerhouse nations with rich soccer histories and some of the biggest names in the sport. Every match carries enormous stakes, with a coveted place in the FIFA World Cup Final on the line. From dramatic goals and last-second saves to extra-time thrillers and unforgettable performances, the semifinals consistently deliver some of the tournament's most memorable moments.

Don't Miss The Road To The FIFA World Cup Final

After the semifinal winners are decided, the world's attention turns to the FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19, where one nation will lift soccer's most prestigious trophy. Whether you've followed every match of the tournament or are just tuning in for the biggest games, iHeartRadio is your destination for live World Cup coverage. Tune in to hear every goal, every save, every celebration, and every unforgettable moment as the road to the FIFA World Cup trophy reaches its dramatic conclusion.