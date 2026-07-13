Iran Strikes Back Amid Rising Gulf Tensions

Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched attacks on U.S. bases in several Gulf countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Oman, and Qatar, as reported on Monday (July 13). This retaliation follows a series of American strikes on Iranian targets after Iran attacked commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz last week. The Strait is a crucial maritime route for oil trade.

The recent escalation has led to increased tension in the region. According to Al Jazeera, explosions were reported in Iranian port cities, and Iran has accused the U.S. of violating a memorandum of understanding. The Iranian government stated it would no longer adhere to the agreement if the U.S. fails to meet its commitments.

In response to the attacks, U.S. allies in the region have been on high alert. CNN reported that Kuwait and Bahrain activated air defense systems to intercept missiles, while Jordan successfully intercepted four missiles from Iran. The U.S. insists that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, despite Iran's claims to the contrary.

Oil prices have surged due to the conflict, with Brent crude rising over 3% as concerns grow about the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Sky News noted that the ongoing conflict could impact global energy prices and economic stability.

President Donald Trump stated that peace talks continue, even though the ceasefire is effectively over. The conflict's outcome remains uncertain as both sides continue to trade attacks and diplomatic efforts struggle to maintain stability in the region.