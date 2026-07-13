JAY-Z Apologizes To Fans For Hours-Long Delay During Show At Yankee Stadium

“Really sorry for the inconvenience but I had to make sure everybody was okay," he added. "So I appreciate your patience. We gon’ have a good time tonight. I got some s**t for y 'all, I promise you.”



Night three of JAŸ-Z's residency at Yankee Stadium was advertised to begin at 8 p.m. Shortly after 10 p.m., employees at the stadium shut down the gates after people without tickets began to hop the fence to gain access to the event. Thousands of ticketholders, including celebrities and special guests, were stuck outside of the venue for over an hour. Meanwhile, fans inside were stuck waiting until past midnight for the show to begin.



Once the show did start, JAŸ-Z delivered a performance that will be remembered for years to come. He stunned the crowd by bringing out heavy hitters like his wife Beyoncé, Rihanna, Clipse, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Jeezy, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, The-Dream, and Teyana Taylor. Check out all the surprise guests at JAŸ-Z's three-night residency at Yankee Stadium here.