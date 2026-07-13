JAY-Z Apologizes To Fans For Hours-Long Delay During Show At Yankee Stadium
By Tony M. Centeno
July 13, 2026
JAŸ-Z offered an apology to tens of thousands of fans after his final show at Yankee Stadium was delayed for several hours.
The prolific artist finally hit the stage at 12:20 on Monday morning, July 13, after stadium employees finally allowed thousands of fans stuck outside the venue inside following a reported security breach. After opening the show with "Intro (The Dynasty)," Hov explained what led to the lengthy delay.
“It was like 10,000 people outside, and they closed all the doors," he explained. "Then somebody rushed the door and they closed the door. For you guys’ safety and everybody's safety outside—there's 10,000 people outside—I didn't wanna start music and people get trampled.”
Jay Z speaks on the delay of his concert at Yankee Stadium the show was scheduled to start at 8PM but started at 12:20 AM pic.twitter.com/2NmkX0xiO0— 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) July 13, 2026
“Really sorry for the inconvenience but I had to make sure everybody was okay," he added. "So I appreciate your patience. We gon’ have a good time tonight. I got some s**t for y 'all, I promise you.”
Night three of JAŸ-Z's residency at Yankee Stadium was advertised to begin at 8 p.m. Shortly after 10 p.m., employees at the stadium shut down the gates after people without tickets began to hop the fence to gain access to the event. Thousands of ticketholders, including celebrities and special guests, were stuck outside of the venue for over an hour. Meanwhile, fans inside were stuck waiting until past midnight for the show to begin.
Once the show did start, JAŸ-Z delivered a performance that will be remembered for years to come. He stunned the crowd by bringing out heavy hitters like his wife Beyoncé, Rihanna, Clipse, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Jeezy, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, The-Dream, and Teyana Taylor. Check out all the surprise guests at JAŸ-Z's three-night residency at Yankee Stadium here.