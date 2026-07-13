Jay Z Concert Goers Wait Hours Following Breach

A security breach delayed a highly anticipated concert by Jay Z at Yankee Stadium on Sunday (July 12), leaving thousands of fans waiting for hours. The concert, part of Jay Z's 30th anniversary series, was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern but did not start until after midnight. According to the NYPD and Live Nation, the delay was caused by large groups of people without tickets storming the venue and breaching security.

The breach prompted authorities to temporarily lock down the stadium, preventing entry and exit while security regained control. Some fans expressed frustration over the delay, as they waited for hours with little information.

Despite the chaos, no injuries were reported, and it remains unclear how many people breached security or if any arrests were made. The concert eventually proceeded, marking the end of Jay Z's celebrated residency at Yankee Stadium, commemorating the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt.

The show featured a star-studded lineup, including appearances by Beyoncé, Nas, and Alicia Keys. The event was a celebration of Jay Z's career and influence, with performances of classic hits and collaborations.

As of now, neither Jay Z's representatives nor Live Nation have released a detailed statement regarding the incident. The concert's delay was the only major disruption in an otherwise successful series of shows at the iconic venue.