Jay Z Concert Goers Wait Hours Following Breach

By iHeartRadio

July 13, 2026

40/40 Club Pop-Up - Fanatics Fest
Photo: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

A security breach delayed a highly anticipated concert by Jay Z at Yankee Stadium on Sunday (July 12), leaving thousands of fans waiting for hours. The concert, part of Jay Z's 30th anniversary series, was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern but did not start until after midnight. According to the NYPD and Live Nation, the delay was caused by large groups of people without tickets storming the venue and breaching security.

The breach prompted authorities to temporarily lock down the stadium, preventing entry and exit while security regained control. Some fans expressed frustration over the delay, as they waited for hours with little information.

Despite the chaos, no injuries were reported, and it remains unclear how many people breached security or if any arrests were made. The concert eventually proceeded, marking the end of Jay Z's celebrated residency at Yankee Stadium, commemorating the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt.

The show featured a star-studded lineup, including appearances by Beyoncé, Nas, and Alicia Keys. The event was a celebration of Jay Z's career and influence, with performances of classic hits and collaborations.

As of now, neither Jay Z's representatives nor Live Nation have released a detailed statement regarding the incident. The concert's delay was the only major disruption in an otherwise successful series of shows at the iconic venue.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices