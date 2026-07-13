L7's Jennifer Finch Reveals Aggressive Brain Cancer Diagnosis

L7 founding member and longtime bassist Jennifer Finch revealed that she's been diagnosed with brain cancer.

"What initially appeared to be a condition that could be addressed through treatment, and a full course of radiation, has progressed rapidly," a press release stated, per Consequence. "Unforeseen complications have required Jennifer to undergo multiple surgeries and have resulted in significant physical limitations. She now requires extensive ongoing medical care, rehabilitation and professional in-home assistance."

An official GoFundMe campaign has also been launched to help the rocker with her required care.

Due to her medical condition, Finch will not be joining her bandmates for the fall dates of L7's "Last Hurrah" farewell tour.

"We are all devastated by the news and are surrounding her with love, protecting her privacy and dignity, while helping raise the resources she urgently needs for the care ahead," L7 member Donita Sparks said, per the outlet. "Jennifer is family, and we want her to feel the full strength of the community that has loved and supported her for so many years."

