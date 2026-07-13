Margaret Qualley Hits Back At Jack Antonoff 'Infidelity' Rumors Amid Split

A representative for Margaret Qualley is calling out the "untrue" speculation about her split from Jack Antonoff.

Days after new broke that the Substance star and the Bleachers musician had separated after nearly three years of marriage, Qualley's team spoke out against the rumors surrounding the split and the "narratives" being pushed in the media suggesting an issue of trust in their relationship, per People.

"The narratives running in the press about Margaret and Jack are categorically untrue. There are no trust issues. There was no infidelity or anything outside of respect and partnership in this relationship," the rep said in a statement. "They have deep love and care for one another. There are only two people in this marriage, and the sources who are talking to the press and commenting on their relationship are not people who know them. Please respect their privacy."

People reported on Wednesday (July 8) that Antonoff and Qualley had separated nearly three years after they tied the knot, with one source claiming their relationship had been "rocky" while another said they were "figuring things out." The musician and the Maid actress, who have been linked since 2021 and confirmed their engagement the following year, got married in August 2023 in a ceremony in New Jersey.