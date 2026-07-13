Michigan Regents To Discuss Athletics Probe

The University of Michigan is set to delve into its athletic department's culture during a Board of Regents meeting on Thursday (July 16) in Traverse City. According to ESPN, the regents will discuss an ongoing investigation, with a decision on the future of Athletic Director Warde Manuel anticipated soon.

The investigation, led by the Chicago law firm Jenner & Block, began in December following the dismissal of football coach Sherrone Moore for an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Moore's subsequent arrest and legal issues prompted a broader review of the department's culture. The investigation has cost over $11 million and is expected to be comprehensive.

Manuel, a former Michigan football player and athletic director since 2016, has faced scrutiny due to various scandals during his tenure. These include NCAA violations, a sign-stealing scandal, and federal charges against former offensive coordinator Matt Weiss. Despite these issues, Michigan teams have achieved significant success, including national titles in men's basketball, football, and gymnastics.

Manuel's contract, which runs through 2030, includes a salary of nearly $2.4 million annually. The financial implications of any potential departure are uncertain. The investigation's findings will determine if Manuel's leadership is deemed culpable in the department's controversies.

The university has not released any materials from the investigation, and a spokesperson declined to comment further. The outcome of the regents' meeting could lead to significant changes in Michigan's athletic department.