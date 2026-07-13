Nearly $200M Bet On Midterm Elections In Prediction Markets

Nearly $200 million has been wagered on midterm election results by users of prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket. According to an NBC News analysis, these platforms have seen a significant increase in trading volume, with 1,408 open markets currently available. Users can bet on various topics, including political elections, sports, and global events.

Kalshi reports that the most likely outcome for the November midterms is a Democratic takeover of both the Senate and House, with a 46% probability as of Sunday evening. Meanwhile, Polymarket users have placed $3.2 billion in bets on the presidential contest between President Trump and former Vice President Kamala Harris, as noted by The Hill.

Despite the popularity of these markets, there is growing concern over the potential impact of political betting on elections. Critics argue that insider trading and the gamification of politics could pose risks to the electoral process. A Reuters report highlights that more than half of U.S. states have laws prohibiting betting on elections, but these are being challenged in court.

A Politico poll conducted in May found that 44% of respondents believe betting on election results should be illegal, while 30% support legalization, and 26% remain unsure. As prediction markets continue to grow, experts and policymakers are debating how best to regulate this rapidly evolving industry.