The controversial decision to allow U.S. striker Folarin Balogun to play against Belgium in the World Cup Round of 16 was made by a single official, not a full committee, according to multiple reports. FIFA Disciplinary Committee chairman Mohammad al-Kamali of the United Arab Emirates made the call without consulting the other 17 members of his committee, as first reported by the Times of London.

Balogun, the leading scorer for the U.S. Men’s National Team, received a red card during the team’s Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. Under FIFA rules, a red card carries an automatic one-game suspension, which should have kept Balogun out of the crucial match against Belgium. Instead, FIFA suspended the ban "for a probationary period of one year" and fined Balogun $40,000, letting him play in the Round of 16—a move widely seen as unprecedented since the days of Brazil’s Garrincha in 1962.

The process drew greater scrutiny after President Donald Trump confirmed he had called FIFA president Gianni Infantino to ask for a review of Balogun’s suspension. Both Trump and Infantino acknowledged the call, but Infantino insisted that “FIFA’s judicial bodies are independent.” FIFA’s communications gave the impression that the entire disciplinary committee had decided the case, but sources later clarified it was a decision made solely by al-Kamali.

According to the Times, this approach breaks with precedent, as significant disciplinary matters are usually decided by a panel of three committee members. Al-Kamali had not previously acted alone in over 100 published cases. FIFA did not respond to media requests for comment, and al-Kamali declined to answer questions about his solo decision.

The ruling sparked strong reactions worldwide. UEFA, the European soccer authority, called the decision “unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable.” Belgium appealed, but FIFA denied the request. Ultimately, Belgium defeated the U.S. 4-1, with Balogun on the field.

The controversy has fueled ongoing debates about transparency and political influence in soccer governance. As reported by DW, FIFA has not released the written reasoning for the decision. The episode has also renewed calls for reforms to ensure future disciplinary rulings are conducted openly and by committee.