Outbreak Of Diarrhea From Parasite Continues To Spread, Tops 3,000 Cases

An outbreak of diarrhea caused by the parasite cyclospora has surged to over 3,000 cases in Michigan and Ohio, as reported by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday (July 13). The outbreak has affected 31 states, though it remains unclear if all cases are linked to the same source.

Michigan is currently the hardest-hit state, with 1,562 cases reported, a significant increase from the usual 50 cases per year. Of these, 44 individuals have been hospitalized. In Ohio, there are over 500 cases, with 306 reported in Lucas County. The outbreak began in late June, and health officials have yet to identify a specific source, though contaminated food is suspected.

Cyclospora is transmitted through food or water contaminated with feces. The Michigan Department of Health & Human Services (MDHHS) has advised enhanced washing procedures for raw produce, such as lettuce and herbs, to prevent further spread. Symptoms of cyclosporiasis include explosive diarrhea, nausea, and fatigue, lasting from a few days to over a month.

Despite the severity of the outbreak, the CDC has made tracking of cyclospora optional since 2025, complicating efforts to determine the true extent of the outbreak. The CDC recommends washing produce thoroughly and practicing good hygiene to prevent infection.