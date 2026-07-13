Packers Sign LB McDuffie To Extension

The Green Bay Packers have signed linebacker Isaiah McDuffie to a one-year contract extension, securing his presence on the team through the 2027 season. The deal, valued at $4.85 million, includes a $1.5 million signing bonus and a $750,000 roster bonus, according to Packers Wire.

McDuffie, who was initially a sixth-round pick in 2021, has proven to be a reliable player for the Packers. Last season, he appeared in all 17 games, recording 92 tackles, a sack, and an interception. His performance on special teams was also noteworthy, as he led the team with 324 special teams snaps.

While McDuffie is not expected to start in the Packers' new 3-4 defense under coordinator Jonathan Gannon, he remains a valuable backup and special teamer. The arrival of Zaire Franklin from the Indianapolis Colts means McDuffie will likely serve in a backup role, providing depth and stability to the linebacker position.

The extension is a strategic move by the Packers, offering them flexibility and security. McDuffie's contract extension ensures that the team has a solid backup plan should Franklin's performance not meet expectations. Moreover, McDuffie's cap number for 2027 will be $5,100,000, with the only fully guaranteed money being the prorated $750,000 from his signing bonus, as reported by Yahoo Sports.