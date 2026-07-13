Pharrell Williams Fuels Speculation About Potential Upcoming JAY-Z Album

“One of the greatest to have ever done it,” Pharrell told the crowd. “The fact that he can come out here and do this at Yankee Stadium, three nights in a row, book Paris. Y’all understand, New York, this is your own. You gotta make some noise for your own. Y’all know him to be the giant that I know him to be. They poked the bear, and then the bear cut his hair, and now he got on his helmet. He got on his helmet and he gettin’ ready to go to work. I hope you kill all them n***as. Y’all know what I'm talking about.”



Rumors of JAŸ-Z's first solo album in nearly a decade have been swirling for the past year. After artists like Memphis Bleek and Cash Cobain claimed Hov is working on new music, reps for Hov shut down the chatter. However, earlier this year, JAŸ-Z and Pharrell were spotted outside of the Louis Vuitton headquarters in Paris where P's studio is based. In addition, the Roc Nation founder also chopped off his infamous locs at the beginning of his residency at Yankee Stadium, which is another indication of new music on the way.



JAŸ-Z has yet to confirm a new album nor did he preview any unreleased music this weekend, but anything is possible.