Phillies' Harper, Schwarber Lead Home Run Derby Field

The City of Brotherly Love is set to transform into a launching pad as the MLB All-Star break kicks off with the Home Run Derby on Monday (July 13). Eight of baseball's top sluggers will compete in a new format, allowing each player 20 swings without a time limit. Leading the field is Kyle Schwarber, who currently tops the majors in home runs. His fellow Phillies teammate, Bryce Harper, will also participate, hoping to energize the home crowd with his performance.

The competition includes a diverse lineup of power hitters. Jordan Walker of the Cardinals aims to spoil the party in Philadelphia, while Yankees slugger Ben Rice, White Sox rookie Munetaka Murakami, Royals' Jac Caglianone, Rays' superstar Junior Caminero, and Red Sox's Willson Contreras are all contenders for the Home Run Derby title.

This year's Derby, streamed exclusively on Netflix, reintroduces the outs-based system, replacing the clock-based format used since 2016. Each participant will have 20 swings in the opening round, with the top four advancing to the semifinals. The semifinals and finals will consist of 15 swings each. This change aims to create a less chaotic viewing experience and eliminate the reliance on batting practice pitchers.

Citizens Bank Park, known for its home run-friendly environment, especially for left-handed hitters, will host the event. According to Yahoo Sports, the park ranks among the top five in park-adjusted home run output. However, the tall wall in right field may challenge some lefty sluggers.

The participants have chosen their preferred pitchers, adding a personal touch to the competition. For instance, Schwarber will be assisted by Phillies assistant hitting coach Rafael Peña, while Harper has selected Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel, with whom he has a history from the World Baseball Classic.