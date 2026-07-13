President Trump Backs Lindsey Graham’s Sister To Fill His Senate Seat

President Donald Trump has recommended Darline Graham Nordone, the sister of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, as the interim replacement for South Carolina’s vacant U.S. Senate seat. President Trump made his endorsement public on a Truth Social post Monday (July 13), calling on Republican Governor Henry McMaster to appoint Graham Nordone as a tribute to her brother, who died Saturday (July 11) from an aortic dissection.

"This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!" President Trump wrote.

Graham, 71, had served more than two decades in the Senate and was up for re-election this November with the Republican nomination secured.

Under South Carolina law, Governor McMaster has the authority to appoint a temporary replacement until a special primary election can be held. McMaster is scheduled to announce his decision at a press conference Monday afternoon. Senator Tim Scott, also a South Carolina Republican, voiced his support for Graham Nordone, saying in a post to X that she "would be a fantastic pick to serve out the remainder of the senate term."

The process to fill the seat is already drawing interest from several prominent Republicans, including Lt. Governor Pamela Evette and Representatives Nancy Mace and Ralph Norman. A special primary is expected to take place August 11, with the general election scheduled for November 3. The winner of the special primary will face Democrat Annie Andrews in the fall.

Graham Nordone has not yet commented publicly on her brother’s death. She has worked helping people with disabilities find employment and has played a key role in her brother's life since he adopted her after their parents died when they were young.

The next steps will depend on Governor McMaster’s decision, which could shape the upcoming elections and the balance of power in the Senate, where Republicans hold a narrow majority.