Rams' Jackson To Skirt Felony Charge With Diversion

Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson will not face felony charges following his arrest last month for domestic violence. Instead, Jackson has entered a pre-filing diversion program, which allows him to avoid charges altogether, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office confirmed that the case remains open and could be re-evaluated if new developments arise.

Jackson, 27, was arrested on June 9 after police responded to a call at his West Hills home. He allegedly got into an argument with a woman, during which he reportedly attempted to take her phone, leading to scratch marks on her arms. He was arrested for felony domestic battery and released on a $50,000 bail, as reported by NBC Los Angeles.

Despite avoiding charges, Jackson could still face discipline from the NFL under its personal conduct policy. He previously served a two-game suspension in 2024 for a separate violation involving a non-consensual recording. If found in violation again, Jackson could face a six-game suspension or even a year-long ban.

The Rams are aware of the situation but have refrained from commenting due to the ongoing legal proceedings. Jackson, a key player for the Rams, is expected to report to training camp on July 25, ahead of their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on September 10 in Melbourne, Australia.