Sabres' Krebs Inks 4-Year Deal, Avoids Arbitration

Buffalo Sabres forward Peyton Krebs has signed a four-year, $18 million contract, avoiding salary arbitration. The 25-year-old restricted free agent finalized the deal today, just over a week after filing for a hearing. Krebs had a standout season, appearing in all 82 games and recording a career-high 39 points, including 12 goals and 27 assists.

Krebs, acquired in the trade that sent Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights in November 2021, has become one of the Sabres' most versatile forwards. Last season, he also contributed six points in 13 playoff games for Buffalo. His previous contract was a two-year, $2.9 million deal.

The new contract, with an annual cap hit of $4.5 million, will keep Krebs with the Sabres through the 2029-30 season, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent. This agreement comes ahead of the arbitration hearings scheduled to begin on July 20. Buffalo Hockey Beat reported that Krebs was one of 15 players to file for arbitration this year.

Spectrum News highlighted that the Sabres and Krebs continued negotiations to avoid the hearing, ultimately resulting in this new deal. PuckPedia confirms the details of the contract, marking a significant step in Krebs' NHL career.