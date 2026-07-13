Shinedown Bassist Reveals 'Serious Mental Health Crash,' Exits Tour: Watch

Shinedown bassist Eric Bass revealed that he's dropping out of touring in order to focus on his mental health.

The rocker took to Instagram on Friday (July 10) to share the news with fans.

"I'm not going to be joining the band on the beginning of this tour that starts in a few days." Bass said in the clip. "I had a pretty serious mental health crash, I guess you could say, a few weeks ago, and I don't really feel it's the wise thing for me to do to go out on tour right now."

Last month, band frontman Brent Smith also got personal about his life.

The "If You Only Knew" hitmaker admitted he does not have a permanent home on the June 18 episode of the Rock 30 podcast.

"For me, I've just never, ever had an issue being on the road," the rocker, who sold his California home in 2016, shared. "A lot of times, I will fly to where I need to go. And if it's overseas, I'll just fly overseas. I can kind of get up by living the way that I do; I can kind of move on a dime, and it just works for me."

The "Second Chance" rockers, who are currently on the road for their "Dance, Kid, Dance Act II" world tour, released their eighth studio album, EI8HT, last month.

