Slick Rick, Ghostface Killah & De La Soul To Perform At 2026 ESPYS

The show will be full of special guest presenters, including French Montana, DJ Khaled, Ciara, Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell, Tracy Morgan and plenty more. Of course, the greatest athletes of our time will be in the building, like the New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson, iconic boxer Mike Tyson, the WWE's Charlotte Flair, Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles, and former NFL star Russell Wilson.



Slick Rick's performance at the ESPYs will go down just a few days after he surprised fans at JAŸ-Z's "The Blueprint" 25th anniversary show at Yankee Stadium. The seasoned rapper invited the British rap legend to help him open up his second night at the iconic venue and performed "The Ruler's Back." Rick is also still riding the wave of his most recent album Victory, which dropped last summer as part of Mass Appeal's Legend Has It series.



The 2026 Espy Awards will begin at 8 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App.