Steelers QB "Bonds" With Teammates On Retreat

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is gearing up for his final NFL training camp by spending quality time with his teammates. The 42-year-old veteran recently shared pictures on social media of a retreat he took with six teammates, including receivers DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Ben Skowronek, Roman Wilson, tight end Pat Freiermuth, and backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. Rodgers captioned the post with "Last Rodeo. #bondingweek," highlighting the importance of team bonding ahead of the upcoming season.

Rodgers and his teammates will report to St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, for training camp on Monday, July 28. The camp, which will run through August 17, offers the team an opportunity to build camaraderie and team chemistry. As Rodgers noted, "I just love the opportunity for camaraderie and for that team chemistry." The camp setting, reminiscent of his early years with the Green Bay Packers, provides a unique environment for team bonding, with players staying in dorms and sharing facilities.

The first open practice will take place on Wednesday, July 29, at 11 a.m., with the first full-pads practice scheduled for Monday, August 3. Fans can attend the practices for free but must obtain mobile tickets through Ticketmaster. The training camp schedule is subject to change, and updates will be available through the Steelers' mobile app and social media platforms.