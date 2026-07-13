The Rolling Stones Reveal The 'Secret' To Their 60-Year Success: Watch

Distance makes the heart grow fonder, the old saying goes. And The Rolling Stones attribute this to their success.

The legendary band, who released their new studio album, Foreign Tongues, on Friday (July 10), opened up about how they've found success over the last 60 years.

"We don't over soak our hanging out," member Ronnie Wood told Zane Lowe during a new Apple Music interview. "You know, we lead our own lives, and when we do get back together, it's like no time had gone by. It is a marriage of a kind. But maybe that's what keeps it going. It's challenging to get everyone in the same country. Never mind in a studio. But, once it is operational and functioning, we just kick off each other."



Meanwhile, frontman Mick Jagger attributed the group's longevity simply to the band's continued success over the years.

"I think if The Rolling Stones had had a lot of failure, it wouldn't have stayed together," the rocker candidly shared. "We've been very lucky and been successful a lot, you know, even though not everything we've put out, recorded-wide, has been brilliant."