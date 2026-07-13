Tourist Hospitalized After Bison Tossed Him Into The Air At Yellowstone

A tourist was seriously injured on Friday evening (July 10) at Yellowstone National Park after being tossed eight feet into the air by an agitated bull bison at Bridge Bay Campground, south of Fishing Bridge. The incident occurred while the man, who was walking with his grandson, maintained what the National Park Service considers a safe distance from the animal.

Professional photographer Mike MacLeod of Bozeman, Montana, witnessed and filmed the event. MacLeod described the bison as "angry, agitated and charging anything and everything" as it moved through the campground. The bison initially charged a group of children, who managed to scatter safely, before turning its attention to the grandfather and grandson.

The pair, following park safety guidelines, stopped for photos at a distance of at least 100 yards while the bison appeared to rest. However, when a white pickup truck drove by and caught the animal’s attention, the bison charged the truck and then redirected its aggression toward the two visitors, who attempted to hide in nearby trees.

MacLeod reported that the bison "hooked [the man] with his left horn on his hip and tossed him in the air," resulting in the tourist landing hard on his side. The animal then stood over the injured man, causing bystanders to rush in and distract the bison, eventually driving it away. Emergency medical responders quickly arrived and transported the man, who remained in significant pain, to a hospital. According to the victim’s grandson, the grandfather has "pretty significant injuries and is not out of the woods yet."

The incident happened during the annual bison rutting season, which typically increases the animals’ aggression as males compete for mates. MacLeod emphasized that the visitors did not provoke the attack and were acting responsibly. He said, "You can tell from the very beginning [of the video] it’s not his fault. People were yelling, ‘Careful, there’s a bison coming through,’ and they kept their distance. They were very respectful."

Friday’s encounter marks the second bison-related injury to a human in Yellowstone in 2026, following a similar incident involving a 12-year-old near Mud Volcano in late June. Yellowstone officials continue to remind parkgoers that bison are wild and unpredictable, advising visitors to keep at least 25 yards away from bison and other large animals and to never approach wildlife.

No criminal charges have been announced, and the National Park Service continues to investigate the incident.