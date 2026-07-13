Trump Claims U.S. Becoming Strait Of Hormuz 'Guardian'

President Donald Trump announced that the United States will assume a "guardian" role over the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions with Iran. The statement follows a series of military strikes between the U.S. and Iran after an Iranian attack on a container ship in the vital waterway. During an interview with "Fox & Friends," President Trump said, "Maybe we'll become the guardian angel of the strait," and suggested that the U.S. should be reimbursed for this role.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical maritime corridor for global trade, and the U.S. Central Command (Centcom) has affirmed its commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation. Centcom stated on Sunday that U.S. forces are "postured and prepared" to keep the strait open despite Iranian aggression. According to The Hill, Centcom recently launched a new wave of strikes against Iran, targeting multiple locations with precision munitions.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran responded by asserting control over the strait, declaring it their territory and condemning U.S. involvement as illegal interference. Iran's actions, including the establishment of a new authority to collect fees from ships, have led to increased tensions and disrupted global oil supply chains. Sky News reported that recent strikes have caused oil prices to rise by more than 4%.

As the conflict continues, the U.S. maintains that the strait remains open to commercial shipping. However, the situation remains volatile, with both sides exchanging accusations and military actions. The ongoing dispute over control of the Strait of Hormuz poses significant risks to global trade and energy markets.