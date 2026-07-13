Trump: Strait Open, Blockade Reinstated

President Donald Trump announced on Monday (July 13) that the United States will reinstate a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, targeting only Iranian ships and their customers. In a post on Truth Social, Trump emphasized that the Strait remains open, ensuring that all other countries will have fair and open access. The U.S. will assume the role of "the Guardian of the Hormuz Strait" and will charge a 20% fee on all cargo shipped through the Strait to cover security costs.

The decision follows a series of military exchanges between the U.S. and Iran over the past few days. The U.S. Central Command reported that it conducted a new wave of strikes on Iran, targeting approximately 140 locations, including missile sites and military infrastructure, in an effort to reduce Iran's capacity to threaten international shipping. This move came after Iran attacked a container ship in the Strait, leading to increased tensions in the region.

Iran has condemned the blockade, asserting its sovereignty over the Strait and accusing the U.S. of illegal interference. The Iranian government has responded by targeting U.S. military bases in the region and has claimed the right to impose fees on ships passing through the Strait.

The ongoing conflict has led to a rise in fuel prices, with the national average price for gas in the U.S. reaching $3.87 per gallon, according to AAA. The situation remains volatile, with both nations standing firm in their positions.

The blockade and the recent military actions have further strained the already fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. As tensions continue to escalate, the international community is closely monitoring the situation for any further developments.