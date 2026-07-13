Trump To Address Nation Thursday Night

President Donald Trump announced that he will deliver a primetime address to the nation on Thursday (July 16) at 9 p.m. Eastern. The announcement was made via a post on Truth Social on Monday (July 13). Details about the speech's content remain undisclosed, but it follows his last primetime address on April 1, which focused on the war in Iran.

In his previous speech, President Trump highlighted the U.S. military's progress in the conflict with Iran, describing "overwhelming victories on the battlefield" and indicating that further strikes could occur in the coming weeks. He portrayed the war as essential for global security, emphasizing the need to neutralize Iran's threat to the free world. However, the speech drew mixed reactions, with some experts questioning the strategic success of the campaign and others expressing concerns about the lack of diplomatic efforts.