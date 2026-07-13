Trump To Present World Cup Trophy With FIFA President

By iHeartRadio

July 13, 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw
Photo: Patrick Smith / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

President Donald Trump is set to present the World Cup trophy alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the final match on Sunday (July 19) at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Infantino confirmed this arrangement, marking a break from recent FIFA protocol where the FIFA president alone presented the trophy.

The decision for Trump to co-present the trophy comes after some controversy surrounding his previous involvement in trophy presentations. Last summer, Trump presented the FIFA Club World Cup trophy to Chelsea captain Reece James, and his extended presence on stage during the celebrations drew mixed reactions from players.

Infantino explained that the president of the host country traditionally participates in the presentation, citing historical precedents such as King Juan Carlos of Spain in 1982 and Queen Elizabeth II in 1966.

The World Cup final will kick off at 3 p.m. on Sunday (July 19) at New York New Jersey Stadium. The stadium has already hosted seven matches in the tournament.

The event is expected to draw significant attention, given the ongoing scrutiny of Trump and Infantino's relationship. Recently, Trump contacted Infantino regarding a red card issued to U.S. men's team star striker Folarin Balogun, which was later rescinded. Despite this, Infantino emphasized their collaborative role in the upcoming trophy presentation.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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