Trump Welcomes IndyCar Drivers To The White House

President Donald Trump welcomed several IndyCar drivers to the White House on Monday (July 13) to preview the upcoming Freedom 250 Grand Prix. The race, scheduled for August 21-23, will be the first IndyCar event held in Washington, D.C. and is part of the celebrations for America’s 250th birthday.

President Trump predicted that the Freedom 250 will be the most-watched race ever. The White House stated that the event will "showcase the majesty" of Washington, D.C., as drivers navigate a track filled with iconic monuments. The race will feature a seven-turn, 1.66-mile course, including stretches of Pennsylvania Avenue and views of the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, the National Gallery of Art, and the National Archives.

According to INDYCAR, the event will be free to the public and is expected to attract over a million spectators. The race was made possible by an executive order signed by President Trump, which expedited the planning and approval process. The Department of the Interior and the Department of Transportation are working together to ensure all necessary permits are granted swiftly.

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix is being organized by D.C. Grand Prix Inc., with support from Monumental Sports & Entertainment and Harbinger, a D.C.-based events production company. The event will be classified as a SEAR-1 level event by the Department of Homeland Security, indicating its significant national importance.

Mayor Muriel Bowser expressed excitement about the race, highlighting the economic benefits it could bring to the city. The race is expected to fill hotels and restaurants and showcase Washington, D.C. as a prime location for major sports events.

Roger Penske, a key figure in the motorsports industry, is leading the effort to organize the race. The event is expected to be a one-time occurrence, but discussions about making it an annual event may arise if it proves successful.