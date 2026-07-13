Tyler Perry, Colin Kaepernick Aid Nolan Wells' Family

Actor and director Tyler Perry and former NFL player Colin Kaepernick are assisting the family of Nolan Wells, an 18-year-old who went missing from Horn Island, Mississippi, over the Fourth of July weekend. Perry is covering the funeral expenses, while Kaepernick is funding an independent autopsy, according to civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Wells' family.

Wells' body was discovered floating off the island's coastline after a two-day search. Investigators have found no evidence of foul play, but Crump and Wells' family are skeptical. They have expressed concerns about inconsistencies in the accounts of those who were with Wells and are seeking a thorough investigation.

At a press conference in New York, Crump and Reverend Al Sharpton called for a "full, transparent, and urgent investigation" into Wells' death. Sharpton emphasized the need for justice, stating, "Let the chips fall where they may." The family requested an independent autopsy, conducted in Washington, D.C., due to a lack of confidence in the ongoing investigation in Mississippi.

Crump's team is leading an independent investigation, citing a history of questionable circumstances surrounding the deaths of Black individuals. Crump stated, "We refuse to let them sweep it under the rug." The independent autopsy results were delayed due to flight cancellations, but Crump promised to announce the findings once available.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating and has asked the public to provide any firsthand information from Horn Island on July 4. The investigation continues, with authorities seeking original photos, videos, and sound recordings from that day.