UAW President Under DOJ Investigation

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating Shawn Fain, the President of the United Auto Workers (UAW), over allegations that he sought favors for his fiancée, Keesha McConaghie. The investigation follows a report by a federal monitor, Neil Barofsky, who accused Fain of unfairly retaliating against UAW Vice President Rich Boyer in 2024. The report claims Fain stripped Boyer of his role overseeing the Stellantis Department, which includes 40,000 members working for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, because Boyer refused to approve bonuses at the Stellantis National Training Center, where McConaghie works as a financial analyst.

Fain has dismissed the investigation as a "political stunt," asserting that Boyer is using false allegations to undermine him ahead of their upcoming election for the UAW presidency. Fain, who has retained legal counsel to dispute the claims, stated, "We are going to fight back hard," and accused Barofsky of having a political grudge due to the UAW's anti-war stance on the conflict in Gaza.

Barofsky, appointed in 2021 as part of a consent decree between the DOJ and the UAW following a corruption scandal, is tasked with overseeing the union and addressing misconduct. While Barofsky's report substantiates claims of Fain's improper actions, he has deferred punishment pending further consultation with the parties involved in the consent decree, which include the DOJ and the U.S. District Court in Detroit.

The investigation adds tension to the UAW as it prepares for the upcoming presidential election, where Fain and Boyer are among six candidates vying for the presidency. The election will take place amid ongoing scrutiny of the union's leadership and its efforts to maintain transparency and integrity.