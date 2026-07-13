Warriors Hire Vogel As Kerr's Top Assistant

By iHeartRadio

July 13, 2026

Dallas Mavericks v Chicago Bulls
Photo: Geoff Stellfox / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have made a significant addition to their coaching staff by hiring longtime NBA coach Frank Vogel as the associate head coach under Steve Kerr. This move fills the vacancy left by the departure of former lead assistant Terry Stotts. Vogel, who is 53 years old, brings a wealth of experience to the Warriors, having previously served as head coach for four NBA franchises, including leading the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA championship in 2020.

Vogel spent the past two seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, initially as a consultant before moving to the front of the bench. His hiring is part of a broader restructuring of the Warriors' coaching staff, which also saw the departure of Jerry Stackhouse and longtime assistant Chris DeMarco. Vogel is expected to play a key role in defensive game-planning, a responsibility previously held by Stackhouse and DeMarco.

The addition of Vogel, known for his elite defensive strategies, aligns with the Warriors' goal to enhance their defensive capabilities. As reported by Golden State of Mind, Vogel's presence is expected to complement Kerr's offensive strategies, positioning the Warriors as strong contenders in the competitive Western Conference.

Vogel's extensive coaching background includes stints with the Indiana Pacers, where he led the team to two conference finals, and a brief tenure as head coach of the Phoenix Suns during the 2023-24 season.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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