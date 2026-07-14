Anne Hathaway Admits She's 'Shocked' About 'Buzzer-Beater' Pregnancy

Anne Hathaway's happy news came just in time.

During a Monday (July 13) appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Princess Diaries star, 43, opened up about how she is feeling while expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman. Hathaway also revealed that even though the pregnancy was planned, she and Shulman were still "shocked" to find out they were expecting a new addition to their family.

"I mean, we knew what we were doing," she joked, adding, "We were so shocked it went this way, so we're calling this one our buzzer beater."

Meyers, who himself is also a dad of three, offered some advice for Hathaway as she prepares for her new bundle of joy and being outnumbered by her children, explaining that "once there's three, there's not much you can do except watch" the chaos unfold.

The Odyssey actress, who is a also a mom to sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6, confirmed last month that she is pregnant in a video shared to Instagram, with a grinning Hathaway, in a flowing white outfit, cradling her growing baby bump alongside the caption, "Baby, I'm yours." An insider later told People that she is "focused on family and enjoying a little downtime" in between her various projects.