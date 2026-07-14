Ariana Grande Stokes Rekindled Romance Rumors With Ex After Lyric Change

Ariana Grande is fanning the flames of rumors that she has reunited with an ex 10 years after their initial split.

The "We Can't Be Friends" singer, 33, continued to stoke speculation of a romantic reunion with Ricky Alvarez, 34, during her Eternal Sunshine Tour stop in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday (July 13) when she changed up the lyrics to her hit song "Thank U, Next," per People. The popular track from her 2019 album Thank U, Next name drops some of her famous exes, including Mac Miller and Pete Davidson.

In the original lyrics, Grande sings, "Wrote some songs about Ricky/ Now I listen and laugh," but in videos of Monday's performance, she swapped it for, "Wrote some songs about Ricky/ We always find our way back."

Grande and her former backup dancer, who dated for about a year before splitting in 2016, have recently sparked rumors of a rekindled romance after they have been spotted together on multiple occasions, including with her family over the Fourth of July weekend. A source told People that Grande "really trusts" Alvarez, who has "always been a friend and confidant," and that he "has such great, positive energy, makes her laugh, and she enjoys spending time with him."

The Petal musician recently "quietly" split from Wicked costar Ethan Slater after nearly three years of dating, with sources claiming the pair remain friends and are "very supportive of one another."