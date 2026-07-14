Arlington, Virginia Nation's Fittest for Ninth Year

Arlington, Virginia, has been named America's fittest city for the ninth consecutive year, according to the American College of Sports Medicine's American Fitness Index. The annual ranking, released on Tuesday (July 14), evaluates the 100 most populous U.S. cities based on health behaviors, outcomes, and community infrastructure. Arlington's success is attributed to its extensive parks, trails, and public transportation options, promoting a physically active lifestyle among residents.

Washington, DC, ranked second, followed by Minneapolis, Seattle, and Denver. At the bottom of the list was Oklahoma City, which faces challenges such as higher obesity and chronic disease rates. The report highlights a growing disparity between the healthiest and least healthy cities, with food insecurity emerging as a concern in many areas.

Stella Volpe, chair of the ACSM fitness index advisory board, emphasized the role of city infrastructure in promoting health. "If we have greater access to parks and playgrounds, where we can maybe do pull-ups outside, or greater walkability in our cities, those things will resonate," Volpe said.

Despite Arlington's top ranking, the report noted rising food insecurity rates nationwide, exacerbated by recent changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) under President Donald Trump's 2025 tax cut and spending bill. These changes have made it more difficult for low-income families to access food aid, raising concerns about their ability to afford nutritious meals.

The index also examined air quality and asthma rates, with Greensboro, North Carolina, reporting the highest asthma rate at 15.4%. The report suggests that individuals with asthma should monitor air quality and adjust their exercise routines accordingly.

Richmond, Virginia, made significant progress in the rankings, climbing 20 spots to become the nation's 20th fittest city. The report encourages cities to make small changes to improve community activity levels, with Volpe stating, "Exercise is medicine. Physical activity really can decrease our risk of chronic disease, and any movement is better than none."