Bueckers Critical Of WNBA's Lack Of Black Women Coaches

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers has voiced her concerns about the lack of Black women head coaches in the WNBA. Despite the league's growing popularity, the number of Black head coaches has significantly decreased. As of the 2026 season, there are no Black women in head coaching positions, a sharp decline from 2022 when three of the league's 12 head coaches were Black women.

Bueckers, who scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a recent win over the Chicago Sky, used her postgame interview to highlight this issue. She emphasized the importance of equal opportunity, saying, "I understand how amazing they are and how they should get the same equal opportunity as a white woman, as a white man to be an important piece of this league." Bueckers has a history of advocacy, having previously criticized the lack of media coverage for Black women athletes during her acceptance speech at the 2021 ESPY Awards.

The WNBA, with nearly 80% of its players being people of color, currently has Tyler Marsh and Sydney Johnson as the only Black head coaches, both of whom are men. The absence of Black women in these roles has sparked discussions about systemic barriers in the league. Former head coach Noelle Quinn, who now coaches in the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league, believes the lack of representation is intentional. "Representation is possible when leadership chooses to make it possible," she said.

Bueckers' call for change comes at a time when her team, the Dallas Wings, is experiencing a successful season under head coach Jose Fernandez. The Wings are on a five-game winning streak, with Bueckers averaging 23.8 points per game.