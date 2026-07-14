Capt. Sully Sullenberger Shares Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Captain Chesley Sullenberger III, known for his heroic landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River in 2009, has revealed his Alzheimer's diagnosis. In an interview with People Magazine, Sullenberger shared that he received the diagnosis in August 2025 and is currently in the early stages of the disease.

Sullenberger, affectionately known as "Sully," became a national hero after safely landing an Airbus A320 in the Hudson River following a bird strike that disabled both engines. All 155 passengers and crew survived, and the event became known as the "Miracle on the Hudson." The plane now resides at the Sullenberger Aviation Museum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sullenberger's career spans decades, beginning as a fighter pilot in the United States Air Force. He later became a commercial airline pilot and a staunch advocate for aviation safety. He has logged over 20,000 flight hours and has been recognized with numerous awards, including the French Legion of Honour and a Congressional resolution for his bravery.

Despite his diagnosis, Sullenberger continues to be active in public life. He has served as a keynote speaker, advocating for safety in aviation and beyond. He is also set to be inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame this September.

Sullenberger's life and career have been chronicled in the book and film Sully: My Search for What Really Matters, directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Tom Hanks. His legacy as a pilot and safety advocate continues to inspire many.