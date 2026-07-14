CDC Issues Health Alert As Cases Of Diarrhea From Parasite Explode To 7,000

A sharp rise in cyclosporiasis, a foodborne illness caused by the parasite Cyclospora, is under investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as nearly 7,000 possible cases have emerged nationwide. Michigan has reported the highest number, with over 1,200 confirmed cases and dozens hospitalized since late June, far surpassing its annual average of about 50 cases. According to the CDC, at least 1,645 cases have been confirmed, while an additional 5,100 remain under investigation across 31 states. No deaths have been reported, but at least 86 people have required hospitalization, most in Michigan and Ohio.

The surge began in late June, with Michigan and neighboring Ohio experiencing the brunt of new infections. In Lucas County, Ohio alone, over 300 cases have been tracked, and state officials report that most infections have occurred since June 20. The CDC has launched a traceback investigation to pinpoint the origin of the outbreak, but so far no specific food source has been identified. Previous outbreaks have been linked to fresh produce such as leafy greens, herbs, raspberries, and snow peas, prompting Michigan health officials to urge restaurants and commercial kitchens to enhance washing procedures for these foods. Careful washing of raw produce is recommended, though experts note that rinsing may not fully eliminate the parasite.

Cyclosporiasis symptoms include severe, sometimes explosive diarrhea, nausea, cramping, and fatigue. While the illness is rarely fatal, dehydration can lead to severe complications, especially for young children, older adults, or those with weakened immune systems. The CDC advises anyone with symptoms to contact a healthcare provider, as antibiotics can shorten the duration of illness and intravenous fluids may be required in severe cases. Most healthy individuals recover on their own, but those with suppressed immune systems are encouraged to seek treatment.

The CDC acknowledges that the actual number of cases is likely higher than reported, as mild cases often go untested or unreported.

With food safety experts emphasizing that heating produce to at least 158 degrees Fahrenheit is the most effective way to kill the parasite, the CDC continues to investigate multiple clusters of the illness. The agency cautions that identifying a common food source may take weeks, as the time between exposure and illness can range from two days to more than two weeks. As the investigation continues, health officials recommend thoroughly washing fresh produce, maintaining good hand hygiene, and promptly reporting symptoms to limit further spread.